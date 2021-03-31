Spartan Protocol Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $72.75 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,367,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,364,765 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

