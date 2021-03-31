SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.01. 362,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,810. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $207.18 and a 1 year high of $332.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

