SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,950,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.53. 432,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

