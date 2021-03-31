SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,272 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 76,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,613. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.