SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,399 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 82,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,496. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62.

