SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,645 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,004,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

