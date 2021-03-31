SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 184,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

