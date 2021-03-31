Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 210.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 33.52% of Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,926,000.

Shares of ZHOK opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $75.03.

