SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

SLY opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $99.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

