SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.26% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $183,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.