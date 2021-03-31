SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

