SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.45. 56,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

