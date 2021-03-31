SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.62% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $67.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.