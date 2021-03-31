SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $240.58 and a twelve month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

