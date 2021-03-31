Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00235860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003114 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

