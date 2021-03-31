Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

TSE:TOY opened at C$35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.96. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$12.22 and a twelve month high of C$42.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.95.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

