Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 166.71 ($2.18) on Wednesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.40 ($2.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £668.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

