Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.96. 55,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,776. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $116.00 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.