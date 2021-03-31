Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,612 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

