Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

FUND stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,203. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1044 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.