Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SII traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Sprott has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $964.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

