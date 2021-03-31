Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

