Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Down 3.4%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 39,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,877,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.