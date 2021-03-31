Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 7th (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SPRB) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Spruce Biosciences had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPRB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. On average, analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

