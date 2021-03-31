SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.80% of SPS Commerce worth $69,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 254,692 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.