SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

SPX stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. SPX has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPX by 28.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SPX by 101.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SPX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

