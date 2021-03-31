Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00.

NYSE SQ traded up $14.22 on Wednesday, hitting $227.05. 14,305,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

