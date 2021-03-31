Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $232.75 and last traded at $230.95. Approximately 347,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,700,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.83.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.67, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

