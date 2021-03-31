Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 153,341 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.