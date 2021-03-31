Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Medifast worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $213.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

