Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 414 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management raised its position in NVR by 3,279.2% in the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,706.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,617.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,279.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,294.72 and a one year high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,977.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

