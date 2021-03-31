Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 24,550 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

