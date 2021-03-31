Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 193.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 554.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

