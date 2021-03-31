Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 21,420 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

