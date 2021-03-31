Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 231,983 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 876.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

