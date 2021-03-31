Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 29,327 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

