Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,832 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Avnet worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

