Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

