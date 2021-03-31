Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,639 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,693,332 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

