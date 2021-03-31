Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $143.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

