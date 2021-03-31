Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,200,000 after buying an additional 185,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.59.

Linde stock opened at $279.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $283.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

