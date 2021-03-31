Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,026 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

