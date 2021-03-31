Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $479,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,766,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

