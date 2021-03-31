Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 530.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,483 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avantor by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,258,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

