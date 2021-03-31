Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

