Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 163.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

