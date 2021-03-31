Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 485.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

