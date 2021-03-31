Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 216.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

