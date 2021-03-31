Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $82,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,096,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,121,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,379. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NNN opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

