Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 432,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 104,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.